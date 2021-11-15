Actor Prithviraj’s father-in-law passes away

Kochi: A noted journalist and film producer Vijayakumar Menon of Manambarakkad House passed away at the age of 71. Vijayakumar Menon is father of Prithviraj’s wife Supriya Menon. He was suffering from cancer since long time and was being under treatment after undergoing a surgery due to cardiac ailments.

Vijayakumar Menon hails from Palakkad, and is the son of late Parakkattu Balakrishna Menon and Thankam. He is survived by wife Plakkott Padma Menon and only daughter Supriya Menon. Alamkrita Menon Prithviraj is his granddaughter.

Supriya has produced popular movies including ‘Driving License’ and ‘Kuruthi’, and is producing upcoming movies like ‘Jana Gana Mana’ and ‘Kaduva’. She has worked with international and national media channels including BBC India and NDTV.