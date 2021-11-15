Country approves Pfizer vaccines for children aged 5 to 11

Tel Aviv: Israel approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11. Israeli health ministry took this decision as the US health authorities approved the vaccine for children. The ministry also said that 73 out of the 75 medical experts on a government panel voted in favor of vaccination of children using the Pfizer vaccine.

The health ministry said that it will soon announce the date for vaccination for children. The country is one of the first countries in the world to launch a mass vaccination drive. It had also launched a booster vaccination drive.

As per the data released by the ministry, more than 6.2 million Israelis have received at least one vaccine dose, 5.7 million got two doses, and over 4 million got the booster dose.