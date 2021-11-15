Football fans could face a shortage for stay, at Qatar’s World Cup

Low-rise residential towers on the outskirts of Doha are taking shape, preparing to accommodate several of the football supporters expected to come on the Qatari capital next year for the World Cup 2022.

Qatar, which has been criticised for its mistreatment of foreign workers on building sites, is hoping for 1.2 million visitors, or about a third of its inhabitants, to attend the match.

However, according to Reuters, organisers anticipate to be able to supply up to 130,000 rooms, such as hotels and apartments, which might leave many of the spectators without a place to stay when the matches begin in November.

Those seeking great views of the city may be disappointed. The Madinatna project, which can house up to 27,000 spectators in shared apartments, is 25 kilometres away from Doha’s centre and is surrounded by an 18-lane freeway and a barren area of desert.

The organisers have only given a few specifics regarding how and where they hope to acquire 130,000 hotel rooms, noting that the complete number of rooms will be revealed ‘in due course.’

According to Qatar Tourism, a government entity that sets strategy and supervises tourism, the country would have fewer than 50,000 hotel rooms ready by November. According to hotel sources, not all hotel rooms will be available to fans because many have been secured for players and FIFA officials.