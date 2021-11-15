India’s first Food Museum inaugurated in Thanjavur by Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Thanjavur: Union Minister for Commerce, Industry, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal launched India’s first Food Museum virtually on Monday, and said that Tanjavur will now be home to the agricultural history of India. He said that measures were on to make the country go up the ladder from currently being the fifth largest agricultural exporter in the world.

Highlighting the importance of focussing on quality and productivity in taking the farmers’ produce to the world to become a global supplier, the Minister pointed out that our country is already the 5th largest agricultural exporter in the world and it’s aspiring for more.

‘By adopting globally proven best practices we will improve our processes, bring about system changes, reduce our unnecessary expenditure and benefit our farmers and consumers, Goyal said after launching the museum virtually from Delhi. The world today looks upon the country as a trusted partner, he said and added, ‘we will continue to work towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat. In this mission, the government is working towards realising the image of strong and self-reliant farmers’.

Turning to the Food Museum, Goyal said it is the first such one in India to depict India’s food security story from ‘ship to mouth’ existence to becoming one of the largest food grain exporter. ‘Tamil Nadu will now be home to the agricultural history of India. Thanjavur is the cultural capital of Tamil Nadu. Now it will be home to the agricultural history of India’, he said.

Minister said that the Food Security Museum showcases India’s agri revolution from dependency to self-sufficiency. He also congratulated the Food Corporation of India (FCI) team for the inauguration of the new divisional office building at Hubballi, Karnataka.