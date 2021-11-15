iQoo launched Z5 cyber grid variant; price and specs here;

iQoo’s new smartphone iQoo Z5 will have a new finish named ‘Cyber Grid’ in the Indian market. In China, the device launched in three colour variants — Blue Origin, Dream Space, and Twilight Morning — when it was released in September of this year. Indian variant however features two colour options Mystic Space and Arctic Dawn. In India, the third Dream Space colour version is launched, named Cyber Grid.

The device will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G CPU, 120Hz LCD display, a triple back camera configuration, and a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging capability.

Coming to the price, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage iQoo Z5 Cyber Grid colour variation costs Rs. 23,990, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs. 26,990. Starting today, November 15, the latest colour variant is available for purchase on iQoo’s website and Amazon.