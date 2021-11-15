Kartik Aaryan eats from roadside food stall. Gets clicked from the bonnet of Lamborghini

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan recently visited the sets of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15 for the promotion of his next film, Dhamaka. On his way home, the actor was seen eating Chinese cuisine from a roadside cart.

A video of the star eating from a cart on the road has surfaced on the internet. His Lamborghini was spotted parked next to a late-night food truck. He is dressed in the same trousers and denim jacket he wore during the shoot. He even takes some food from his friend’s plate, stating, ‘Yaar khaane ka documentary hota hai (There are documentaries for food)’.

Kartik’s followers praised the actor for his modesty. One wrote, ‘He is so humble. so sweet man’. Another added, ‘Great guy very down to earth’. It was also referred to as a publicity stunt by some.

On the work front, Kartik will take up the position of a television journalist in the forthcoming flick Dhamaka. The film was directed by Ram Madhvani and will be available on Netflix starting November 19.