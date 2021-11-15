‘Limiting the rights over country’s general economic resources’: Kerala CM slams Centre

Thiruvananthapuram: On Monday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused the Central Government of continuously encroaching upon the powers of the states. He also stated that welfare activities undertaken by the states are being affected due to the union government limiting their rights over the country’s general economic resources. The Chief Minister, while addressing the MPs from the state in the run up to the winter session of Parliament pointed out that the states ruled by the BJP have complaints regarding such matters.

The Chief Minister urged the MPs to intervene in such a way that the development and welfare activities of the state can be carried forward in a good manner. Pinarayi Vijayan claimed that the Union Government took the responsibility of GST arrears and vaccination as a result of ‘our joint efforts’. He further accused the Centre of not considering the interest of Kerala on issues related to food grains, rubber price, coastal protection and expatriate rehabilitation, the areas in direct responsibility of the Centre. He demanded that the states should be provided with GST compensation after July 2022 and for the next five years.

Mr Vijayan also urged the MPs to intercede to get Kerala the Rs 2,412 crore as Sectoral Specific Grant and ? 1,100 crore as State Specific Grant as recommended cut per the 15th Finance Commission. He pointed out that the co-operation of the Centre and the state in development activities, especially in the field of infrastructure, is very essential.