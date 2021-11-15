DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Low-intensity earthquake of 3.41 magnitude hits Himachal Pradesh

Nov 15, 2021, 06:38 pm IST

Shimla: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 3.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale was felt in Himachal Pradesh on Monday. The epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 74 km north-northwest of Dharamshala.

Earlier on Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter Scale was recorded in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur.

Also Read: Moderate intensity earthquake hits Iran 

As per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), Himachal Pradesh is situated in seismic zone V and VI and is highly vulnerable to earthquakes. Regions such as Shimla, Dharamshala, Kinnaur, Kullu and Chamba are the most prone to earthquakes in the state.

Tags
shortlink
Nov 15, 2021, 06:38 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button