Low-intensity earthquake of 3.41 magnitude hits Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 3.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale was felt in Himachal Pradesh on Monday. The epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of 74 km north-northwest of Dharamshala.
Earlier on Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter Scale was recorded in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur.
Also Read: Moderate intensity earthquake hits Iran
As per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), Himachal Pradesh is situated in seismic zone V and VI and is highly vulnerable to earthquakes. Regions such as Shimla, Dharamshala, Kinnaur, Kullu and Chamba are the most prone to earthquakes in the state.
Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 15-11-2021, 11:14:21 IST, Lat: 32.86 & Long: 76.11, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 74km NNW of Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/10OaqPMQZg pic.twitter.com/9mFS6JrWlN
— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 15, 2021
Post Your Comments