Misidentified as ex-wife: Kozhikode man attacks woman

Kozhikode: A middle-aged man attacked a woman, assuming to be his divorced wife, in Balussery area near Kozhikode on Monday. Police officials said that the accused Biju, native of Nanmanda, has been taken into custody.

The incident took place around noon today, while the victim was on duty in a cooperative bank in Nanmanda in Balusserry, and was rushed to a nearby hospital. Her condition is said to be out of danger. Police said that the man claimed that he attacked the woman, mistaking her to be his first wife, who was also an employee of the same bank.

Also read: ‘Wrongful depiction’: Vanniyar Sangam sends legal notice to ‘Jai Bhim’ team; demands public apology, Rs 5 Cr in damages

The victim happened to occupy his ex-wife’s seat, as she was on leave today, police officials said.