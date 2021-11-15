No ministers attended the Nehru Anniversary event at the parliament: Congress

Congress on Sunday claims that no ministers attended the Jawaharlal Nehru birth anniversary celebration at Parliament. Congress politician Jairam Ramesh tweeted that the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha and the Speaker of the Lok Sabha were also missing, describing the situation as ‘Extraordinary’.

‘Extraordinary scene today in Parliament at the traditional function to mark the birth anniversary of those whose portraits adorn the Central Hall. Speaker Lok Sabha absent. Chairman Rajya Sabha absent. Not a single Minister present. Can it get more atrocious than this?!’ Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

On the occasion of Jawaharlal Nehru’s birth anniversary, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and other politicians paid floral tributes to him at Parliament’s Central Hall.