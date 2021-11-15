Punjab: Farmer shot dead while watering his field

Hoshiarpur: A 45-year-old farmer was shot dead on Monday by two unidentified assailants at Nangal Farid village, about 30 km away from the state capital. Two armed assailants, who came in a car, fired at the farmer identified as Parminder Singh, while he was watering his field on Monday morning.

Both assailants escaped from the spot after committing the crime. Seriously injured Parminder was rushed to a hospital in Jalandhar where he was declared brought dead. Senior Superintendent of Police Kulwant Singh Heer said that an alert has been sounded and search probe is going on to nab the assailants. He added that the reason behind the killing of Parminder is yet to be ascertained.