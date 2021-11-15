Realme to step in Flagship Smartphone market

Chinese Mobile manufacturer Realme is aiming to enter the high-end smartphone market with new phones priced over $800, (roughly Rs. 59,500). Sky Li, the company’s founder and CEO, made the news on Twitter, putting Realme in direct competition with Apple and Samsung, which dominate the luxury smartphone market. Oppo, Vivo, and OnePlus, all of which are owned by the same parent company BBK Electronics as Realme, have tried to compete with Apple and Samsung in the high-end market with their unique offerings. However, none of the three businesses has yet found success in attracting enough attention to generate widespread demand for their expensive flagships.

Realme first entered the fiercely competitive smartphone industry in May 2018 as a sub-brand of Oppo, but shortly after the debut of its first smartphone model (Realme 1), it split from Oppo and became an independent brand.

With a range of smartphones ranging from Rs 7,499 to Rs. 37,999, the brand has competed against Xiaomi (including its sub-brand Redmi and spin-off Poco), Infinix, and Samsung so far. It has just been announced that the Realme X series will be discontinued in favour of the Realme GT series, which promises a flagship-like experience.

Realme has shipped more than 100 million devices since its launch in the smartphone market. In India, the company ranks fourth among the top five smartphone vendors.