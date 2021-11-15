RSS worker brutally hacked to death in Palakkad; BJP alleges SDPI involvement

Palakkad: A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker was brutally hacked to death by a four member gang in broad daylight in Palakkad district of Kerala. The incident happened in Mambaram on Monday around 9 am when Sanjith (27), ‘Boudhik Pramukh’ of Elappully Zone was attacked while returning from his wife’s house and killed while onlookers watched.

According to eye witnesses, the gang followed him in a car and hit his motorcycle. As he toppled, the gang stabbed him. Though he was rushed to a Palakkad District hospital, he succumbed to injuries. According to Palakkad Town Police and Kasaba Police, Sanjith has been booked under many cases. Police officials said a probe has been launched to trace the accused who fled the scene after the incident.

BJP has alleged that Social Democratic Party of India, the political wing of Popular Front of India, is behind the killing of the RSS worker. There are reportedly tensions and conflicts between SDPI and RSS in Elappully region. The present killing is linked with that, suggest initial reports. Condemning the murder, BJP state president K Surendran alleged it was a ‘planned murder’ and blamed this as a failure on the part of the police and state government, for not being able to prevent such untoward incidents in the state. Protesting over the murder, BJP announced a hartal in Malampuzha constituency from 2 pm to 6 pm on Monday, informed BJP leader M Suresh.