Russia gets warned by NATO over Ukraine military build-up

In the face of a significant and unusual deployment of Russian troops on Ukraine’s borders, NATO Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg told Russia on Monday that the western military alliance stood by Ukraine.

Stoltenberg asked Russia to be honest about military activity in order to calm tensions and prevent a conflict, emphasising that the most important thing right now was to keep things from spiralling out of hand.

‘We must be clear-eyed and honest in our assessment of the issues we confront. And what we’re seeing is a massive, large-scale military build-up in Russia,’ Stoltenberg spoke during a press conference in Brussels with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.