Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends marginally higher

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended marginally higher. BSE Sensex settled at 60,719, higher by 32 points or 0.05%. NSE Nifty surged 7 points to close at 18,109.

8 of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.32% and Nifty Smallcap 100 index declined 0.25%. The overall market breadth of the BSE was negative as 2,113 shares ended lower and 1,305 closed higher.

The top gainers in the market were Power Grid, ONGC, ITC, Cipla, UPL, Britannia Industries, Asian Paints, Divi’s Labs, Nestle India and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The top losers in the market were Coal India, Tata Steel, Hindalco, Eicher Motors, SBI Life, JSW Steel, Shree Cements, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Life, Bajaj Auto and State Bank of India.