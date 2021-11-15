Tamil film director CV Sasikumar passes away

Veteran Tamil director C.V. Sasikumar, who helmed the Arjun starring ‘Sengottai,’ died on Sunday after a heart attack. He was 57.

According to sources close to the director, he had been receiving cancer treatment at a hospital in Porur, Chennai, for some time. However, his health deteriorated on Sunday, and he died after a heart attack.

The director’s mortal remains have been transported to his home in Maduravoyil, where members of the film industry paid their respects.

In 1992, C.V. Sasikumar made his directorial debut with the film ‘Unnai Vaazthi Paadugiren,’ which starred Parthiban, Suman Ranganathan, Mohini and music by Ilayaraja. In 1996, he directed the film ‘Sengottai,’ which starred Action King Arjun, Meena and Ramba.