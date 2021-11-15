UN calls on Yemen’s warring parties over Hodeidah

A United Nations monitoring team urged for new negotiations between the warring sides of Yemen, over the issue of Hodeidah, on Monday, where Houthi fighters advanced after coalition forces withdrew.

The air strikes began on Sunday, and were the first since late 2018, when the Saudi-backed government and the Iran-aligned Houthis agreed to a truce sponsored by the United Nations, in Hodeidah and military redeployment by both sides

According to Saudi state media, the coalition said that it carried out 11 operations beyond the zones protected by the Stockholm accord to help west coast forces on Monday.