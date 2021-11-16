Chicken or egg: which came first? Now we know!

People have been asking this question for years – which came first, the chicken or the egg? No one really had an answer to this question despite everyone asking it all these years. However, most of us have asked this question just for fun. Scientists have now reached a conclusion.

Where did the egg come from? It must have been laid by a chicken. However, we also say that the chicken must have also been born from an egg. Here’s why the answer to this question is egg. Let’s first understand why we’re back in this circle once again. Before we talk about the reason behind the answer, let us tell you that many scientists have claimed chicken was the first. Thus, this protein was necessary for the development of an egg.

The question is which kind of chicken are we talking about? Is it the one which has been produced by a chicken or the one which contains a chicken? As an example, if an elephant lays an egg from which a lion is born, whose egg will it be called? When two organisms reproduce, both of their DNA is present in their child, however, it is not 100 percent identical.

A new species is born as a result of this mutation. The mutation occurs in the egg. It means that thousands of years ago, chicken-type animals called prototype chickens mated with another prototype chicken. An egg with very different DNA was created after a genetic mutation.

This was the first chicken of the world that we know today. This mutation, however, cannot be calculated from a single egg since it is a long-term process that slowly leads to conversion. It must have taken a long time for this mutation to occur, and then a period of time came when the protochicken egg began to give birth to the modern chicken.