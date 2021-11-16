Intelligence sources state involvement of Chinese Army in fatal Manipur Ambush.

Sources in the intelligence apparatus tell News18 that the Chinese army is under scrutiny over the militant ambush in Manipur last week that killed an Assam Rifles Colonel, his wife, son, and four other riflemen. Manipur’s Churachandpur district near the Myanmar border was the scene of an attack carried out on Saturday by two militant groups – the People’s Liberation Army and the Manipur Naga People’s Front.

Several intelligence sources told News18 that members of the separatist militant outfit PLA are reportedly being trained by the Chinese army in Myanmar camps and possibly being supplied with weapons. Intel agencies have recorded drone footage of camps near the Manipur border, according to sources. It is suspected that top Chinese military leaders are present at these camps. Beijing is reportedly not happy with India’s association with anti-China groups in Taiwan and Tibet, according to intelligence officials. It has been reported in the past that China is willing to support separatist outfits against India in the northeast.

Read more: Apart from Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup, these films also reflect Sukumara Kurup’s life.

According to a source, ‘Northeast insurgents have direct links to groups supported by China in Myanmar, and their task is to support these groups against India’. Indian agencies fear insurgent groups in the Northeast are also supported by the Myanmar army, who use them for routine patrolling given its own manpower shortage. The sources also said that India has communicated to Myanmar that these groups are located in the Ur Taga regions and that it must take action against them.