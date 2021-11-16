Coalition talks in Germany going ‘very well,’ says Scholz

Olaf Scholz, Germany’s chancellor-in-waiting, said on Monday that the discussions between the pro-spending Greens and the fiscally conservative Free Democrats to build a three-party government coalition are progressing well.

Scholz declined to comment on any partial findings of the negotiations, at a dinner event hosted by the Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily. The negotiations have been held secretly in Berlin over the previous few weeks with little information emerging.

‘Everything is going extremely well, and in a very positive way,’ Scholz remarked.

Scholz stated that the talks were progressing well and that he was optimistic that a deal could be struck shortly to create Germany’s next ruling coalition.