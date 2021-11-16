Countries like America, China, and others named after people

The name of a country is pretty important. Besides a flag and an anthem, names like America and France also help define a nation’s identity. Countries can be named after anything. The country name Algeria roughly translates to ‘the islands,’ while Cape Verde means ‘green cape,’ and Costa Rica means ‘rich coast’. However, this gallery will focus on the people whose importance is so great, they have a country named after them. It may surprise you to learn that some of the most famous countries in the world are named after real people or historical figures.

China

Do you really need an introduction to China? Over a billion people live in the colossal nation. China gets its name from Emperor Qin, pronounced ‘Chin’. Emperor Qin Shi Huang was the first emperor of a unified China.

United States of America

Oh, good old USA. Depending on who you ask, the influential country is either the third or fourth largest country. Many people do not know that America is named after Amerigo Vespucci, an Italian explorer who helped discover the New World, or the Americas.

Colombia

Colombia is a South American sovereign state. Both ethnically and linguistically, it is one of the most diverse countries in the world. Colombia was named after Christopher Columbus, which shouldn’t come as a surprise. Columbus led the European colonization of North and South America.

Bolivia

This landlocked country is located in South America, and was once a colony of Spain. Bolivia was named after Simón Bolvar, a Venezuelan general and politician who campaigned for the independence of many South American countries.

Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic is located on the island of Hispaniola. It was inhabited by the Tano people since the 7th century. Dominica is named for Saint Dominic, a Castilian priest and patron saint of astronomers.

Philippines

The archipelagic country is found in Southeast Asia. There are 7600 islands in the Philippines. Spain gave the Philippines its name after Philip II. Every continent the Europeans could reach, including the Philippines, was part of the king’s empire.

Israel

Israel is located east of the Mediterranean Sea. In 1948, it became an independent country. The country was named after the biblical figure Jacob, who was also called Israel. Here he is pictured wrestling with an angel.

Russia

The country is the world’s largest and recently hosted the 2018 World Cup. Rus (right), one of three mythological brothers who traveled and settled all over the world, is named after Russia. Belarus is also named after this Slavic legend.

Solomon Islands

Located in the Oceania region, this sovereign state consists of over 900 islands. In honor of Solomon, who succeeded David as king of Israel, the islands are named after him (center).

Uzbekistan

When it comes to Central Asian countries, Uzbekistan is perhaps underrated for its rich history and culture. Named after Öz Beg Khan, the longest-reigning leader of the historical Golden Horde region.