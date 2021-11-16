France warns Moscow as EU drafts sanctions on Belarus

While Western leaders struggled to address a migrant crisis on the European Union’s eastern frontiers, France told Russia on Monday that NATO would be prepared to preserve Ukraine’s sovereignty, where NATO claims Moscow has been staging a troop build-up.

The European Union agreed to tighten penalties against Belarus in response to tens of thousands of migrants trapped in frigid forests near the borders of the European Union.

The Union member states claim that Belarus has aggravated the situation. Belarus, a strong Russian ally, dismissed the claims by saying that it was ‘absurd.’

US State Department had earlier asserted that the Belarus border conflict was intended to divert attention away from heightened Russian military activities near Ukraine, another former Soviet republic. Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesperson, dismissed it as ‘wrong.’

The EU is attempting to prevent what it claims is a Belarusian policy of pushing migrants towards the European Union, in retaliation for sanctions imposed last year following a crackdown on rallies against veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko’s dubious re-election.