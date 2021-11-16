Motorola to launch 2 flagship phones next month: Read on

Motorola is expected to release two flagship smartphones in December, according to reports. One is claimed to be powered by Qualcomm’s yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon Gen 8 flagship chip, while the other is said to be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888+ SoC. The latter is an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 888 SoC that was announced earlier this year. The debut of the Motorola Edge X was already confirmed by Chen Jin, General Manager of Lenovo Mobile Business Group, earlier this month. This smartphone is claimed to be geared toward gamers.

Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station posted on Weibo that Motorola will introduce two flagships in December. The name of one of the smartphones is expected to be the Motorola Edge X, but the name of the other is unknown. The Motorola Edge X is anticipated to be powered by Qualcomm’s yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon Gen 8 flagship CPU. It was previously rumoured to be known as the Snapdragon 898, however, new sources say that it will be known as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

The tipster also adds that the Snapdragon 888+ SoC-powered flagship will be cheaper than typical flagships, making it an appealing proposition. Although the name of this flagship has not been revealed, it could be a member of the Motorola Edge line. Motorola Edge S Pro and Motorola Edge Lite are the latest additions to the Edge line.