OnePlus Nord N20 5G to feature Snapdragon 695 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras; Read on

Leading Chinese mobile manufacturer Oneplus is said to be working on a new phone OnePlus Nord N20 5G to succeed the Nord N10, which was released last year. The new phone’s design and specs have been surfacing on the internet. The phone is expected to feature triple rear cameras, a glossy back panel, a metal frame, a hole-punch display and a boxy form as per the leaked renders. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC is expected to power the OnePlus Nord N20 5G. The phone is yet to receive an official announcement from the company.

OnePlus Nord N20 5G renders and specifications were shared by 91Mobiles in collaboration with tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks) ahead of its launch. According to the renders, the phone’s hole-punch cutout is located on the top-left side of the screen and has a slight chin at the bottom. The phone’s frame will most likely be flat with chamfered edges. The power and volume buttons are on the right spine, while the SIM card housing is on the left edge of the OnePlus Nord N20 5G. A 3.5mm audio jack, microphone, speaker grille, and a USB Type-C port are said to be integrated into the bottom edge. A secondary microphone for noise cancellation may be spotted on the upper edge.

The leaked OnePlus Nord N20 5G renders show three sensors on the back, two of which are significantly larger than the third. This one-of-a-kind module is complemented by an LED flash. The phone is reported to be available in grey and purple colour options.

According to the tipster, the OnePlus Nord N20 5G will feature a 6.43-inch flat AMOLED display. It’s said to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The OnePlus Nord N20 5G’s camera configuration is believed to feature a 48-megapixel main sensor and two secondary 2-megapixel sensors on the rear. The phone is said to have a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front for selfies. The tipster also claims there’s a chance the phone will be called the OnePlus Nord CE2 5G rather than the OnePlus Nord N20 5G.