PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Bharat Dynamics’ Rs 400 crore project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 19, will lay the foundation stone of a facility under Bharat Dynamics in Jhansi, which will be built for Rs 400 crore to produce anti-tank guided missile propulsion systems, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar announced on Monday.

The event will take place as part of the ‘Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv,’ which will take place in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, from November 17 to 19. The ceremonies for ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahaotsav’ include these activities.

According to a press release, the facility in Jhansi would cover 183 acres of land and will employ 150 people directly and approximately 500 people indirectly.

On November 19, the PM will also hand over indigenously produced defence systems to the Indian Air Force, the Indian Army will receive drones and the Indian Navy will receive modern electronic warfare suites for destroyers, aircraft carriers and frigates.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is responsible for the design and development of the LCH. Kumar stated during a news conference that it is the world’s only assault helicopter capable of landing and taking off at 5,000 metres with a large load of weaponry and gasoline.

Indian start-up businesses conceived and constructed the drones, which would be handed over to the Indian Army, Kumar added.

He further mentioned that the combat suite was created by the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and built by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a government-owned company.