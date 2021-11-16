T20 World Cup mystery; Team not competing against India in group stage can win!

The cricket world was shaken by the win of Australia in the T20 world cup adding to a big mystery in connection with the Indian team. India has a connection to every team that has won the Twenty20 Cricket World Cup so far. A great relationship that feels unbelievable when heard.

No team has won the Twenty20 World Cup when competing against India in the group stage since 2007. This time, New Zealand and Pakistan advanced to the semifinals from Group Two, which included India. Pakistan lost in the semi-finals and New Zealand in the final.

India got off to a great start by winning the inaugural Twenty20 World Cup in 2007. Then in 2009, Pakistan lifted the world cup. In the group stage, India played against Bangladesh, Ireland, West Indies, England and South Africa. None of these teams was able to lift the trophy that year.

India, Afghanistan, South Africa, Australia, West Indies and Sri Lanka were in the group for the 2010 World Cup. England won the title that year.

In 2012, the situation was no different. No team from India’s group has won the World Cup. Teams from Afghanistan, England, Australia, Pakistan and South Africa have joined India. The West Indies won the title that year.

In 2014, India competed against Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh and Australia. But the crown was taken by Sri Lanka. In 2016, New Zealand, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Australia joined India in the group. But the title went back to the West Indies.

This time the Twenty20 World Cup witnessed the battle of Super 12s. With the rise of the new teams, the cricket world hoped that this misfortune would change at least this time. But the Kiwis beat India and advanced to the final, then lost to Australia.

Unbelievably, no team in India’s group has ever won the T20 World Cup. Other teams may pray that India will not be included in the group for next year’s Twenty20 World Cup.