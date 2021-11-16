Vivo Y15A released, dual cameras, 6.51-inch LCD display

Leading smartphone maker Vivo has unveiled its new smartphone. The Vivo Y15A handset was first introduced in the Philippines. A waterdrop notch can be seen above the display containing the selfie camera. The back has a dual-camera setup and a fingerprint sensor.

The Vivo Y15A comes with a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with HD + resolution and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The handset runs on Android 11 based Fun Touch OS 11.1 OS. The phone is powered by an Helio P35 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the Vivo Y15A is priced at 7,999 Php (approximately Rs 11,900). The handset comes in two colour options, Wave Green and Mystic Blue. No details have been released about the launch of the Vivo Y15A in India.

On the back is a 13-megapixel primary camera. It also comes with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The selfie camera is 8 megapixels. The main connectivity options are a dual-SIM card slot, 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b / g / n / ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, OTG support, FM radio and a micro-USB slot. The battery is 5,000 mAh with 10W charging support.