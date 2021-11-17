2 CRPF jawans, 1 civilian injured as terrorists attack in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans and one civilian were injured as terrorists hurled a grenade at security forces in Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir police said that targeted killings have increased in the last few days. Earlier this month, terrorists shot dead a civilian named Mohammad Ibrahim Khan in Bohri Kadal area. A policeman was shot dead in the Batamaloo area on November 7.

Meanwhile, the security forces gunned down two terrorists in an encounter in Hyderpora area, Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.