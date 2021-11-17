Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ release postponed to April: Report

The highly anticipated film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha,’ starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, has been postponed again. The news comes as a huge disappointment to all Aamir Khan followers. The film may encounter competition at the box office from the highly anticipated ‘KGF 2’. With this film, Naga Chaitanya makes his Hindi debut, while Kareena Kapoor Khan plays the female lead.

According to reports, the Advait Chandan-directed blockbuster is set to hit theatres on April 14, 2022. The film was originally scheduled to be released around Christmas 2020, however, they missed the deadline owing to unfinished post-production work.

In this large-scale film, Aamir Khan’s character exploits ageing and de-ageing technologies. As they did not want to compromise on the film’s quality, Aamir Khan and the directors agreed to postpone ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ for another 2-3 months.