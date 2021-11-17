Anil Kumble steps down, Sourav Ganguly appointed as ICC Cricket Committee chairman

New Delhi: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has been appointed as the Chairman of the ICC men’s Cricket Committee, replacing former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble, who stepped down after serving a three year term.

‘I am delighted to welcome Sourav to the position of Chair of the ICC Men’s Cricket Committee. His experience as one of the world’s best players and latterly as an administrator will help us shape our cricketing decisions moving forward, ICC independent Chair Greg Barclay said in a release. ‘I would also like to thank Anil for his outstanding leadership over the last nine years which has included improving the international game through more regular and consistent application of DRS and a robust process for addressing suspect bowling actions’, he added

The Board also sanctioned that first-class status and list A classification will be applicable to women’s cricket, to align with the men’s teams and applied retrospectively. Moving forward, the ICC Women’s Committee will be now on be known as the ICC Women’s Cricket Committee. It will undertake all decision making responsibilities for women’s cricket reporting directly to the CEC. Johnny Grave, the CEO of Cricket West Indies has been appointed as the head of ICC Women’s Cricket Committee.