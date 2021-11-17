Commodity Market: Gold price edges higher

Mumbai: The price of gold and silver edged higher in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the December gold futures appreciated by 0.11% or Rs 53 to Rs 49,090 per 10 grams. Silver futures were at Rs 66,413 per kilogram, higher by Rs 179 or 0,27%.

Spot gold is priced at Rs 49,553 per 10 grams and silver is priced at Rs 66,883 per kilogram. As per the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association, the price of gold surged by more than Rs 1,850 per 10 grams and silver gained about Rs 3,300 per kilogram after Diwali.

In the international market, price of spot gold rose 0.2%t to $ 1,854.39 per ounce. US gold futures gained 0.2% to $1,857.10. Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.6% to $ 24.95 per ounce, platinum rose 0.3% to $ 1,064.73 and palladium surged 0.3% to $ 2,165.98.