Early diagnosis of COPD, Asthma: India’s first portable wireless spirometer launched by Cipla

Mumbai: Major pharmaceutical company Cipla launched India’s first pneumotach-based portable wireless spirometer named ‘Spirofy’, for early diagnosis of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD) and asthma, on the occasion of World COPD Day.

According to the statement released by Cipla, ‘Spirofy’ is a wireless device with good battery backup, making it apt to use in outdoor camps and remote areas with power shortages. This advanced device developed after five years of in-house research, ensures high result accuracy and individual patient safety using bacterial viral filters. The device also provides real-time reports, which can be instantly printed using a portable wireless thermal printer, or a PDF version can be shared on the phone.

Speaking on the launch, Umang Vohra, MD and CEO, Cipla Limited said that the Spirofy launch aims to help doctors across the country to improve lives of patients through accurate and affordable diagnosis. Cipla will also undertake a training of physicians in the interpretation of spirometry results.

‘Spirometry is the gold standard for COPD diagnosis, however owing to the bulky size, complex functionality and need for regular maintenance are some reasons that impacted the widespread acceptance of conventional spirometers by medical practitioners. This resulted in under-diagnosis or misdiagnosis of COPD cases in India. Currently, COPD remains the second most common cause of death in India after heart diseases, where India alone bears 32 per cent of the global COPD burden’, the official statement by Cipla read.