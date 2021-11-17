Flydubai of UAE says only legitimate travellers allowed on flight

On Monday, the CEO of Emirati carrier flydubai, which runs a daily aircraft to Minsk, said that only passengers with legitimate travel credentials are allowed to board their carriers, but it acknowledged that some passengers could disguise their reasons for travel.

The European Union has threatened to impose sanctions on airlines that are reported to be seen carrying migrants from Belarus who subsequently attempt to enter the bloc illegally.

On Monday, Foreign Ministers of the European Union met in Brussels to agree on new penalties on Belarus in response to the crisis, which has trapped up to 4,000 people in frigid forests on Belarus’s border with Poland.