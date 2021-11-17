Hermione is still my favourite character: Emma Watson on 20 years of Harry Potter

Hermione Granger is Emma Watson’s favourite fictional character of all time. The 31-year-old actress, who first played the bookish role in 2001 Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, has shared a heartwarming note on social media commemorating the iconic film’s 20th anniversary, reflecting on its significance and her own experiences.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: ‘Harry Potter was my home, my family, my world and Hermione (still is) my favorite fictional character of all time. I think a journalist once said it was irritating how many times during an interview I mentioned how lucky I was and started counting… BUT I DAMN WELL KNEW!!! And still know’.

Click here to see the Instagram post

This comes on the heels of the news that Watson will reunite with the cast for a 20th-anniversary special on HBO Max on January 1.

The actress went on to add how proud she was of what her work meant to the people who were moulded by the wonderful eight-movie franchise based on seven books set at Hogwarts, the boarding school for witches and wizards. ‘I am proud not just of what we as group contributed as actors to the franchise but also as the children that became young adults that walked that path’, she said.

Also Read: Pizzas come in square boxes despite having a round shape. Why?

Emma further talked about how supportive the cast was, including Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter, Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley, and Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy, and how they held up something significant. In addition, the Bling Ring star thanked the fans for their continued devotion to the Harry Potter series, which concluded in 2011 with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.

She also stated that she missed the team, saying: ‘Thank you for your hard work too – I know your contributions sometimes get overlooked’.