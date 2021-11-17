Krishna, the Bengaluru bull, is worth Rs 1 crore for this ‘strange reason’.

Krishna, a bull with unusual characteristics, has made headlines. The bull is thought to be worth Rs 1 crore due to its unique features. According to reports, this bull’s sperm is being sold for Rs 1,000 per dose. The beautiful features of the animal have made it the audience’s favorite at the Krishi Mela 2021 in Bengaluru. The fair began on November 11th.

Participants at the fair came in both physical and virtual forms. Bore Gowda, the bull’s owner, stated that the bull is of the hallikar breed, which is said to be stronger and larger than typical Indian bulls. Krishna, despite being only three and a half years old, has been the centre of attention at the fair.

Read more: Attention, rail passengers! Important announcement from Indian Railways on Ticket Bookings

Hallikar is a pure breed that is commonly found in South Karnataka and is related to the community of the same name, which is known for its cattle rearing abilities. Mysore, Mandya, Hassan and Tumkur are well-known for their Hallikar cows, which produce high-quality milk. They are also known to produce more milk than typical cows.