Kuwait’s Emir shares duties with crown Prince

The crown Prince of Kuwait was asked to carry out some of the constitutional duties of Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah, on a temporary basis, in an Emir decree, the state news agency of Kuwait, KUNA, reported on Monday.

The crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, the Emir’s half-brother and designated successor, is also in his 80s. He was appointed when Sheikh Nawaf took to office just over a year ago.

KUNA did not provide any other information, including on the Emir’s health, which appeared frail in his last public appearance in late October when he spoke briefly to parliament.