Magician Muthukad announces retirement from professional life

Thiruvananthapuram: Gopinath Muthukad, the internationally acclaimed magician from Kerala, announced his retirement from professional life. The 57-year-old magician has played key role in popularising magic among common people, and wooed several youngsters into this art form through his stellar stage and television shows, is bidding adieu to his professional career.

‘Henceforth, I will not hold any commercial magic shows. To organise a commercial magic show, one needs a lot of time and now that my priorities have changed, I want to work for the upliftment of physically challenged kids’, Muthukad announced. ‘Now my dream is to work for the innocent kids. I want to set up a university for them, which is my ultimate dream. I also wish to set up a sports complex and a skill centre’, he added.

In his professional career spanning over four decades, Muthukad has won numerous awards and honours, including the International Merlin Award instituted by the International Magicians’ Society. In 1995, he became the first magician in the world to perform an escape act in a style similar to magic legend Harry Houdini’s act of 1904. He is also the first Keralite to be honoured as the Celebrity Supporter by the UNICEF for promoting child rights in Kerala.

Muthukad has opened a Magic Academy in the state capital for the upliftment and promotion of magic to fight against all kinds of irrational beliefs, superstitions, violence and other evil practices existing in the society. Under the ‘Magic Planet’, the world’s first magic museum established by him at Kazhakoottam, there is a ‘different arts centre’ aimed to bring differently abled children to the forefront of the society, by giving them a platform to showcase their talents.