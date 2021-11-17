Moderate intensity earthquake hits Turkey

Istanbul: A moderate intensity earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter Scale has jolted Duzce, a northwestern province in Turkey on Wednesday. There was no immediate report of any causality, injury or damage to property. As per the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate, the tremors were felt in Istanbul and other neighbouring regions.

Turkey is situated on major fault lines and so it is jolted by several earthquakes frequently. More than 700 people were killed in a powerful earthquake that hit Duzce in 1999. In August of that year, another 17,000 people were killed by another powerful temblor which devastated nearby Kocaeli province and other parts of northwest Turkey.