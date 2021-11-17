‘New’ India vs New Zealand; India all set for revenge

Members of the Indian cricket team have always complained to the BCCI that they are not getting enough rest. But when the New Zealand players hear that, they will ask the Indians: ‘How lucky are you? Look at us .. ‘. It’s true the Kiwis have not had a chance to catch their breath since the Twenty20 World Cup final, The final held on 14th November and the first T20 match against India, today.

The match will start at 7 pm at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. It can be seen on Star Sports Channels and Hot Star. The series consists of 3 Twenty20 matches and 2 Tests. With the next Twenty20 World Cup in Australia 11 months away, it’s also the beginning of preparations for both teams.

The ‘trailer’ for this series has already taken place at the World Cup. India lost to New Zealand by 8 wickets in the Super 12 round of the World Cup. Therefore, today’s match has a slight vengeance.

Team India is going downhill. This will be the first match in which Rohit Sharma will be the permanent captain of the Twenty20 team and Rahul Dravid will be the new coach. Rituraj Gaikwad, Venkatesh Iyer, Herschelle Patel and Avesh Khan are all in the ‘New India’ despite missing out on a place in the World Cup squad. Virat Kohli and Jaspreet Bumra rested.

The New Zealand players arrived in Jaipur on a chartered flight from Dubai just before losing the World Cup final. Captain Kane Williamson has been rested but there have been no major changes to the New Zealand squad.

‘My duty as captain is to give players a sense of security. No one will be left out of the team just because they could not perform well in a match’-Rohit Sharma (Indian captain)

‘We have not forgotten the World Cup final defeat. But we take it as a great experience. The cricket situation in India is very similar to that in the UAE’ – Tim Southee (New Zealand captain)