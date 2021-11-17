New Zealand plans to ease domestic border curbs in Auckland by year-end

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Wednesday that the domestic borders around the largest city around the borders, Auckland, will reopen on December 15 for fully vaccinated people and those with negative COVID-19 test results.

Auckland has been cut off from the rest of the country for nearly 90 days due to an outbreak of the contagious Delta strain of the COVID-19.

But, with more than 80 percent people with double dose of vaccination rates in Auckland, it becomes safe like the rest of the country, Ardern announced at a press conference that it was time to resume travel.

Within 72 hours of departure, passengers must either be completely vaccinated or provide a negative COVID-19 test result. Infringers will be fined NZ$1,000 ($698.60) if they break the rules.

Ardern stated that details on eliminating international border restrictions will be provided before the end of the year.

New Zealand only allows citizens and permanent residents to enter the nation, but the number of returnees is limited each week due to a weekly cap on the number of spaces available in state quarantine facilities, making it difficult for many to return home.