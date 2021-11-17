OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man, glow-in the dark edition launched, Read on to know price and availability;

OnePlus launched their new OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition in the global market. In terms of hardware, the new OnePlus phone is the same as the original Nord 2 released in July. It does, however, have a number of design changes as well as all-new packaging to emphasize the classic maze action game. The OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition’s back panel has a glossy Pac-Man-inspired finish that shines in the dark, which sets it apart from the original OnePlus Nord 2. There are also in-box bonuses to bring back memories for Pac-Man fans.

The single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version of the OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition costs Rs. 37,999 in India. On Tuesday, November 16, at 12 p.m. (noon), the phone will be available for purchase on Amazon and the company’s official website. The phone will be available in Europe for EUR 529 (approximately Rs. 44,900) and the United Kingdom for GBP 499 (about Rs. 49,900) for the same 12GB + 256GB configuration.

The normal OnePlus Nord 2 in the 12GB + 256GB edition, on the other hand, costs Rs. 34,999. Customers can also choose between 8GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB variants for Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 27,999, respectively.