Oppo A95 launched; great value for money : Read on

Oppo has Introduced their new handset A95 in the Malaysian market and may be launched in India soon. Initial reports suggest that purchasing the A95 means getting better value for money. The phone falls into the mid-range category. However, the device lacks certain features such as a higher refresh rate and 5G.

Oppo A95 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory priced at 1,099 MYR (approximately Rs 19,600). Storage can be expanded with a microSD card. The phone runs on Color OS 11.1 based on Android 11. However, no information is available yet about the Android 12 update. It comes in Starry Black and Rainbow Silver colour options.

The Oppo A95 features a 6.43-inch Full-HD + AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The display also has an integrated fingerprint sensor. The display has a punch-hole cutout with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The Oppo A95 comes with a triple camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel bokeh and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The device is packed with a 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.