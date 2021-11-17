PM Modi to inaugurate Arjun Sahayak project in Mahoba

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh on Friday to inaugurate the Arjun Sahayak Project for farmers and preparations are well underway. The district government is busy constructing helipads in preparation for PM Modi’s arrival.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Arjun Sahayak Project for Bundelkhand farmers on Friday. On Maharani Laxmi Bai’s birthday, he will travel to Jhansi and Mahoba in Bundelkhand. This project would provide water to the farmers of Mahoba, Hamirpur, and Banda villages.

The BJP won a landslide victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections after sounding the poll trumpet from Mahoba. The party won all 19 assembly seats in the last assembly elections in Bundelkhand.

‘For the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the helipad site near the Mahoba police line has been prepared. Simultaneously, preparations for his public meeting are also in the last phase. Tight security arrangements have been made for this’, DM Mahoba said.