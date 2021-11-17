PM Modi to lay foundation stone of solar park in Jhansi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for a 600 MW solar power plant in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh’s Bundelkhand region, on Friday. It is a part of the effort by the Central Government to turn the region’s ample land and sunlight into a solar power centre, according to sources familiar with the situation.

The project is one of three solar parks proposed for the region under the Centre’s Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Parks initiative, which would generate 2,000 MW of power.

‘Besides the 600 MW solar park in Jhansi… work is also being taken up to set up a 600 MW solar park in Lalitpur and 800 MW solar park in Chitrakoot’, an official said.

As per the official, the cost of the Jhansi solar park is 3,013 crore. A total of Rs 313.18 crore would be spent on the park’s construction, with another Rs 2,700 crore going towards the installation of solar panels with the Centre contributing 30% of the project’s cost.

The solar park’s power will be purchased by the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd.