Ptron’s latest Truly Wireless Earbuds – Bassbuds Duo launched in India; Price and specs here;

Ptron launched their new TWS (Truly Wireless Stereo) earphones Bassbuds Duo in India. The earbuds contain built-in HD microphones for crystal-clear calls and are IPX4 certified for sweat and splash protection. The new TWS earbuds feature 13mm dynamic drivers for stereo sound and balanced bass. They are inexpensive and provide up to 15 hours of audio playback time.

The new Ptron Bassbuds Duo TWS are available for Rs. 799 on Amazon India as an initial offer. The earphones are priced at Rs. 2,200 on the company’s official website. Ptron’s wireless earphones are available in three colours: black, blue, and white.

They contain touch controls so users can answer or reject calls, control music playback, adjust the volume, or command the associated smartphone’s voice assistant with a few touches. They support Bluetooth v5.1 communication with a maximum operating distance of 10 metres.

Ptron has included a 35mAh battery in each earbud, as well as a 300mAh battery in the charging case. The earphones support USB C fast charging. It takes 1 to 1.5 hours to charge from 0-100. The Ptron Bassbuds Duo TWS weigh 43 grammes with the case and each earbud weighs 4 grammes.