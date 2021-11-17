State government lifts Covid-19 restrictions completely

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh government lifted all Covid-19 restrictions including the night curfew imposed in the state. The decision was taken in a Covid review meeting headed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

All social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural, and religious events can be conducted in full capacity. Weddings and funerals are also allowed to be organized with full capacity.

Cinema halls, malls, swimming pools, gyms, yoga centers, restaurants, clubs, etc. will be allowed to open at 100% capacity. Schools, colleges, hostels, coaching classes will operate at full capacity.

The Chief Minister said that Covid-19 safety protocols like wearing face masks and social distancing will remain in force. The CM also said that only fully vaccinated shopkeepers will be allowed to set up shop in fairs.