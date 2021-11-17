Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty fall for second day in a row

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended lower for the second day in a row. The losses in Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and Bharti Airtel has weighed upon the equity indices.

BSE Sensex settled 314 points lower at 60,008. NSE Nifty fell 101 points to close at 17,899. 9 of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. NSE midcap slipped 0.7% and Nifty Smallcap surged 0.13%. The overall market breadth of BSE was negative as 1,855 shares ended lower and 1,494 ended higher.

The top gainers in the market were Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki, SBI Life, Tata Motors, NTPC, ITC, Power Grid, IndusInd Bank and Tech Mahindra. The top losers in the market were Reliance Industries, Cipla, Britannia Industries, Indian Oil, Coal India, Divi’s Labs, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Eicher Motors, Grasim Industries, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel and Shree Cements.