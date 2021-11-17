Surface Laptop SE; Microsoft’s reply to Chromebook

Microsoft recently unveiled their most affordable laptop Surface Laptop SE. Designed with students and teachers in mind, this laptop is great for learning purposes at $ 249.99 pricing. The company also released Windows 11 SE an updated version of Windows 11 OS for the new laptop. Microsoft has revealed that companies such as Asus, HP, Dell Acer and Lenovo are also making laptops using Windows 11 SE. Whether or not the Surface Laptop SE is sold in India, other companies’ laptops with Windows 11 SE are sure to arrive in India. This opens up great possibilities for schools and others. Indications are that school admins may even be able to control the laptop.

According to The Verge, Microsoft’s change of heart was prompted by the widespread use of Google’s Chromebooks in American schools. Several Windows laptops were launched against Chromebooks but were not very successful. At the same time, The Verge observes that the Surface Laptop SE is Microsoft’s first attempt to take Chromebooks seriously. The Surface Laptop SE also uses the keyboard and trackpad of the Surface Laptop Go model. The laptop has an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768 resolution) screen. This screen is the biggest limitation of the Surface Laptop SE. The new laptop competes with laptops like the Lenovo Chromebook Duet. The Duet has a 10.1-inch screen. But the screen resolution is 1920 x 1200. It also costs $ 249.

The Surface Laptop SE is powered by Intel Celeron N4020 or N4120 processors. They are also available in 4GB or 8GB RAM variants. There is also a 1MP camera that can be used for team meetings and more. The video resolution of the camera is 720p. It also has a USB-A port, a USB-C port, a barrel-type DC connector and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Surface Laptop SE also does not have Microsoft’s magnetic surface charging port. The company claims that it can operate for up to 16 hours on a single full charge.