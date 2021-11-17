This emirate in UAE bans entry of heavy vehicles during peak hours

Abu Dhabi: Authorities in Abu Dhabi banned the entry of heavy vehicles in residential neighbourhoods during peak hours. Peak hours in Abu Dhabi are from 6.30 am to 9 am and 3 pm to 6 pm. Abu Dhabi police warned that violators will be fined Dh 1 ,000 and four traffic black points. Abu Dhabi police also said that it has installed smart systems throughout the roads to catch violators.

Earlier, Ras Al Khaimah banned the entry of heavy vehicles in main and internal roads and the suburbs from 6.30 am to 8.30 am and from 1.30 pm to 3 pm. The Traffic and Patrols Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police took this decision as part of its efforts to make roads safer and reduce accidents. Some service department vehicles are exempted from the rule.