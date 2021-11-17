This feature in the iPadOS 15 lets users operate by eyes! Read on for details

There is a lot new in iPadOS 15, but one of the most underappreciated features is it’s compatibility for the third party eye-tracking device. People with impairments will be able to utilise iPad apps and voice production software just by moving their eyes – no touchscreen contact is necessary. Tobii Dynavox, the eye-tracking business Tobii’s assistive technology branch, worked with Apple for years to make it happen. Now, the company is set to unveil TD Pilot, a gadget that seeks to provide the iPad experience to the estimated 50 million individuals who require communication assistance throughout the world.

TD Pilot is essentially a super-powered frame for Apple’s tablets: It fits tablets up to 12.9 inches, and it has large speakers, an extended battery, and a wheelchair mount. It is water and dust proof, so it will last through a downpour or even a user’s shower. On the rear, there’s also a ‘Partner Window’ that spells out what a TD Pilot user is saying, making dialogue feel more natural. It does, however, use Tobii Dynavox’s most recent eye-tracking sensor, which is strong enough to function in broad sunlight.

For the company, this isn’t exactly uncharted territory. For years, it has been making popular Windows-based assistive gadgets. CEO Fredrik Ruben, however, tells Engadget that TD Pilot provides disabled users with the same level of flexibility as normal users. There may be some people who don’t require the full power of a Windows PC, and there are others who feel more comfortable on an iPad. Eye tracking is also available for TD Pilot users to play some iPadOS games if they don’t require extremely rapid movements.

If your insurance doesn’t cover TD Pilot, Skyle’s $2,995 pricing may be a benefit. Ruben said that Tobii Dynavox’s 400 insurance contracts and that its devices are already covered by public health insurance programs like Medicare and Medicaid. However, TD Pilot’s total cost without insurance could be as high as $10,000, not including the iPad. The cost of the device would also include getting it set up, as well as paying for the software from Tobii Dynavox.